Breaking News
Morbi factory accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased
Will break arm of any man who raises hand at woman, says NCP MP Supriya Sule
Money-laundering case: Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea seeking permission to travel abroad
Maharashtra government 'killed' political reservation for OBCs: Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Adani Electricity cuts power supply at Siddharth Colony in Chembur
Supreme Court grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel quits Congress
'Objectionable' post against Sharad Pawar: Actor Ketaki Chitale remanded in judicial custody
Sheena Bora murder case: A timeline

In Focus

Mumbai: Residents suffering due to dirty water, but BMC is doing nothing to help

35-tower, 3,000-family colony blames builder for contaminated water supply, resulting in E.Coli and Coliform infections

Distracting people won't change facts, India looks lot like Sri Lanka: Rahul

Urvashi Rautela looks magnificently beautiful for her red carpet debut Cannes 2022

Entertainment News
Deepika Padukone slays in Sabyasachi's outfit at Cannes 2022

After slaying in Louis Vuitton mini dress and boots, Deepika, on Tuesday, turned heads in a Sabyasachi outfita

18 May,2022 10:48 AM IST | Cannes | ANI
News
Lanka's ex-PM Rajapaksa makes 1st public appearance since holed up in naval base

Since early April anti-government protesters had been demanding that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother and prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, resign for leading the island nation to its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948

18 May,2022 05:41 PM IST | Colombo | PTI
Lifestyle News
Intimidated by museums? Experts share foolproof guide on how to plan your visit

Premium

Planning on visiting city museums but don’t know how to navigate their vast collections? This International Museum Day, Mumbai’s top museums help us with a one-stop guide – from choosing your topic of interest to making full use of resources

18 May,2022 12:04 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Physio: They were disciplined soldiers

Hyderabad-based physiotherapist Challagundla Kiran reveals the tough grind that India’s Thomas Cup-winning men’s team endured in Bangkok over the last week

18 May,2022 07:09 AM IST | Hyderabad | N Jagannath Das

