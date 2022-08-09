×
Mumbai: IMD predicts extremely heavy rain for Tuesday, city on 'orange' alert
Maharashtra: 18 new ministers take oath in Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis cabinet
Mumbai police issue traffic advisory in view of Muharram processions on August 9
Mumbai’s TPR rises but Covid-19 cases see marginal fall
'Decision taken under Nitish's leadership will be accepted by everyone in JD(U)'

Mumbai: ‘This is a Koliwada and we are not encroachers’

As BMC sends notice to 12 Mahim homes asking them to demolish half their tiny properties, shocked residents demand better plan

Photos: Nikhat Zareen and Sharath Kamal attend CWG 2022 closing ceremony

Mahesh Babu's adorable pictures with wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids

Entertainment News
Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan passes away at 64; Maharashtra CM pays tribute

The 64-year-old actor suffered a heart attack

09 August,2022 01:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
NDA on brink of disintegration in Bihar; Nitish gets oppn support, to meet Guv

The meeting of JD(U) MPs and MLAs is continuing at the chief minister's official residence, party sources said

09 August,2022 02:16 PM IST | Patna | PTI
Lifestyle News
Pedal for a healthy lifestyle: Benefits of cycling you did not know of

As cycling gains momentum in the post-pandemic world, here are some of the benefits that come with keeping up with the sport

09 August,2022 11:54 AM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
CWG 2022: India finish fourth; check the final medal tally

India won 22 gold medals, 16 silver medals and 23 bronze as they capped off an eventful tournament at Birmingham

09 August,2022 10:21 AM IST | Birmingham | mid-day online correspondent

