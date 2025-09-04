-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Business
- Videos
- Events
NCP (SP) leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh visited the injured persons in the hospital; a person, aged 25, was killed and seven others suffered injuries, according to the police
Jasveen Sangha aka Ketamine Queen, has pleaded guilty to supplying the fatal drug to the Friends actor, Matthew Perry, during a recent hearing in court. The actor was found dead in 2023 due to an overdose of ketamine04 September,2025 11:26 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
While the level at 5 am stood at 207.47 metres, it stood at 207.48 metres at 6 am. According to officials, the water level remained static at 207.47 metres between 2 am and 5 am04 September,2025 11:53 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Looking for things to do in Mumbai this weekend? From live storytelling and music shows to pottery and Mandala design workshops, here is a line-up of activities that is sure to keep you busy (Story by Trisha Ghosh)04 September,2025 11:32 AM IST | Raaina Jain
The peacekeeping force known as UNIFIL described the Tuesday morning incident as “one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets” since the cessation of hostilities in November that ended the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war04 September,2025 07:20 AM IST | Beirut | Agencies
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT