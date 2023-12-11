-
Mumbai Police on Monday said that it was able to completely solve a robbery case in which Rs 4.03 crore was robbed and nabbed four suspects from Gujarat
In a case of alleged misleading advertisements, the Centre has issued a notice to the gutkha companies and actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar11 December,2023 04:56 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Centre is ready to buy onions from farmers which remain unsold, Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative council amid protests11 December,2023 03:59 PM IST | Nagpur | mid-day online correspondent
As Taylor Swift embarks on the South American leg of The Eras Tour, and Mumbai hosts a Tribute Night for her this weekend, mid-day.com spoke to Gen-Z and Millennial Swifties who adore the American singer-songwriter, whose fandom has on a whole new level this year11 December,2023 07:00 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sunday’s contest may have been a dead rubber at the end of what was a three-match series, but a resolute India scrapped hard in the field to secure a consolation win at any cost11 December,2023 11:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar
