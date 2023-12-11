Breaking News
Mumbai: How city’s new AC trains will look like
Mumbai: BMC cracks down on its pipe-breakers
Mumbai: Tutor held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.3 crore
Mumbai: Singing beggar has swiped at least 25 phones in trains
Mumbai: Overflowing Kannamwar Nagar drain finally gets MHADA’s attention
Mumbai: Woman arrested for stealing Rs 26 lakh in cash and jewellery
Mumbai Police solves Rs 4.03 crore robbery case, nab four suspects from Gujarat

Mumbai Police on Monday said that it was able to completely solve a robbery case in which Rs 4.03 crore was robbed and nabbed four suspects from Gujarat

BTS: All seven members gather as RM and V join military

11 December,2023 01:33 PM IST | Seoul
Entertainment News
SRK, Akshay & Ajay receive notice for misleading ad to promote tobacco products

In a case of alleged misleading advertisements, the Centre has issued a notice to the gutkha companies and actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar

11 December,2023 04:56 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Centre ready to buy onions, says Fadnavis amid protests against export ban
Maharashtra

The Centre is ready to buy onions from farmers which remain unsold, Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative council amid protests

11 December,2023 03:59 PM IST | Nagpur | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Indian ‘Swifties’ on why they love Taylor Swift, her music and aura

As Taylor Swift embarks on the South American leg of The Eras Tour, and Mumbai hosts a Tribute Night for her this weekend, mid-day.com spoke to Gen-Z and Millennial Swifties who adore the American singer-songwriter, whose fandom has on a whole new level this year

11 December,2023 07:00 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
No batting remedy in sight

Sunday’s contest may have been a dead rubber at the end of what was a three-match series, but a resolute India scrapped hard in the field to secure a consolation win at any cost

11 December,2023 11:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

