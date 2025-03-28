-
A group of robbers attempted to target a jewellery shop in Maharashtra’s Palghar district but fled after firing shots in the air when locals gathered at the spot. The police have launched an investigation to track them down
Hrithik Roshan is all set to take the directorial baton from his father Rakesh Roshan and direct Krrish 4. The upcoming installment will have Aditya Chopra as producer28 March,2025 05:17 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande has accused the UBT Sena of appeasement politics for electoral gains and rejected Uddhav Thackeray’s criticism of the BJP’s Saugat-e-Modi scheme. BJP leaders defend the initiative, calling it an effort towards inclusive development28 March,2025 12:32 PM IST | Mumbai
The second day of Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2025 featured innovative showcases from emerging designers and homegrown fashion labels. From a show that celebrated the romance of the summer season through designs inspired by Amer Fort to collections presenting a fresh take on menswear, the day witnessed a blend of traditional and contemporary fashion. (Photos Courtesy: Lakmé Fashion Week, Satej Shinde, AFP, PTI)28 March,2025 05:50 PM IST | Raaina Jain
His only outing at Chepauk against RCB last year saw him score 34 (unbeaten) in 28 balls during a run-chase of 174 runs28 March,2025 05:11 PM IST | Chennai | mid-day online correspondent
