In Focus
-
Mumbai
Man harassed by recovery agent, shooed away by the police25 May,2022 07:34 AM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble Man rushes to Nalasopara police station, but cop asks him to pay up and shut up; seniors promise action after online complaint
-
-
-
Man rushes to Nalasopara police station, but cop asks him to pay up and shut up; seniors promise action after online complaint
Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Hina Khan have been serving looks upon looks at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival as they walk the red carpet at the event. As day 7 ends at Cannes Film Festival, let's take a look at Deepika and Hina's latest looks from French Riviera right away. (All photos/AFP and celebrity Instagram account)25 May,2022 09:39 AM IST
On May 24, it was revealed that Malik has had links with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's D-company for a long time, according to the investigation of the Enforcement Directorate against him in connection with a money-laundering case25 May,2022 09:35 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Actor Deshik Vansadia’s upcoming theatre performance based on Leonard Nimoy’s play ‘Vincent’ offers a chance to understand Vincent Van Gogh and his life. Mid-Day Digital spoke to Vansadia to know more about the play25 May,2022 10:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
World No.1 Djokovic keen to defend title in London despite event being stripped off ranking points25 May,2022 08:10 AM IST | Paris | AFP