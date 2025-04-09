-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Events
The Devgiri fort, also known as Daulatabad fort, sees a high tourist footfall. Located around 16 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, it was once the capital for the Yadava Dynasty in the ninth to 14th century
For Shrutika, the trip to Kashi was more than just a spiritual journey—it was a heartwarming experience where the kindness of the people left a lasting impression09 April,2025 05:48 PM IST | Mumbai | Shachi Chaturvedi
On the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, the accused went to the house of his son-in-law and when he was fast asleep, the accused allegedly attacked him with an axe and fled09 April,2025 12:55 PM IST | Palghar | mid-day online correspondent
Amy was born on February 27 in London, two years after her mum, Grace Davidson, received a womb transplant from her older sister09 April,2025 04:10 PM IST | London | AFP
Kohli remains one of the few cricketers to have represented a single franchise throughout the league’s history09 April,2025 05:07 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT