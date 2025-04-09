Breaking News
Mumbai: We are not kachra, say Deonar-Govandi residents
Mumbai: Lake levels at 32.85 per cent, evaporation threat real
Mumbai: After three years, Kalina-BKC road hurdle cleared
Mumbai: Bandra, Worli getting a facelift
Mumbai: Mangrove mafia in Andheri?
ASI launches probe into devastating fire at Devgiri fort in Maharashtra

The Devgiri fort, also known as Daulatabad fort, sees a high tourist footfall. Located around 16 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, it was once the capital for the Yadava Dynasty in the ninth to 14th century

Taare Zameen Par actor Vipin Sharma recalls being thrown off a train

09 April,2025 05:23 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
Bigg Boss 18 fame Shrutika Arjun on her trip to Kashi Vishwanath Temple
Exclusive

For Shrutika, the trip to Kashi was more than just a spiritual journey—it was a heartwarming experience where the kindness of the people left a lasting impression

09 April,2025 05:48 PM IST | Mumbai | Shachi Chaturvedi
Mumbai
Maharashtra: Palghar man kills son-in-law after dispute

On the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, the accused went to the house of his son-in-law and when he was fast asleep, the accused allegedly attacked him with an axe and fled

09 April,2025 12:55 PM IST | Palghar | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
First baby born from transplanted womb in UK

Amy was born on February 27 in London, two years after her mum, Grace Davidson, received a womb transplant from her older sister

09 April,2025 04:10 PM IST | London | AFP
Sports News
'Wasn't able to crack...': Kohli recalls batting lower down in early RCB days

Kohli remains one of the few cricketers to have represented a single franchise throughout the league’s history

09 April,2025 05:07 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

