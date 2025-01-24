-
Central Railway announces five special traffic and power blocks for Carnac Road Over Bridge reconstruction between CSMT and Masjid stations. Scheduled on select nights from January 25 to February 3, the blocks will impact suburban and long-distance train services.
The Karnataka State Government named Kichcha Sudeep Best Actor for his role in the 2019 film Paliwaan. However, the actor refused to accept the honour24 January,2025 11:47 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Senior citizen was staying alone with her family living nearby; CCTV camera was installed in the house. According to family members, the elderly woman suffers from dementia and memory loss. According to police, on the afternoon of January 8, an unknown man entered her home while she was asleep, sexually assaulted her, and fled the scene24 January,2025 06:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released before and after satellite images of the Tent City in Prayagraj, giving an insight into the infrastructural development undertaken in the area for Mahakumbh 2025. (Report: PTI/ISRO; Photos Courtesy: nrsc.gov.in)24 January,2025 01:49 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Rohit Sharma fell short on 28 runs in his first Ranji Trophy match in nearly a decade. He departed on just three runs after facing 19 deliveries in the first essay. It indeed has been that long for Rohit, who has since scored 0, 8, 18, 11, 3, 6, 3 and 9 in subsequent outings against New Zealand and Australia24 January,2025 01:44 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
