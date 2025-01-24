Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police recovers accused's driving license
MMRDA signs 11 MoUs worth USD 40 billion at Davos
Ghatkopar Police busts gang smuggling alcohol in stolen SUVs
At least 28 flights to and from Mumbai disrupted by foggy conditions
Will decide on going solo in local bodies polls at appropriate time: Uddhav
Central Railway announces five-night special blocks for Carnac ROB upgrade

Central Railway announces five special traffic and power blocks for Carnac Road Over Bridge reconstruction between CSMT and Masjid stations. Scheduled on select nights from January 25 to February 3, the blocks will impact suburban and long-distance train services.

Rapper Emiway Bantai gets married to singer-actor Swaalina; see pics

24 January,2025 12:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Kichcha Sudeep says no to Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor

The Karnataka State Government named Kichcha Sudeep Best Actor for his role in the 2019 film Paliwaan. However, the actor refused to accept the honour

24 January,2025 11:47 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: 20-year-old arrested for raping 75-year-old woman in Goregaon

Senior citizen was staying alone with her family living nearby; CCTV camera was installed in the house. According to family members, the elderly woman suffers from dementia and memory loss. According to police, on the afternoon of January 8, an unknown man entered her home while she was asleep, sexually assaulted her, and fled the scene

24 January,2025 06:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Lifestyle News
Before-after satellite images of Mahakumbh area show infrastructural development

The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released before and after satellite images of the Tent City in Prayagraj, giving an insight into the infrastructural development undertaken in the area for Mahakumbh 2025. (Report: PTI/ISRO; Photos Courtesy: nrsc.gov.in)

24 January,2025 01:49 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Rohit shows some spark but falls for 28 in second essay on Ranji Trophy return

Rohit Sharma fell short on 28 runs in his first Ranji Trophy match in nearly a decade. He departed on just three runs after facing 19 deliveries in the first essay. It indeed has been that long for Rohit, who has since scored 0, 8, 18, 11, 3, 6, 3 and 9 in subsequent outings against New Zealand and Australia

24 January,2025 01:44 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

