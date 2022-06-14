×
Breaking News
Three BA.4, one BA.5 cases confirmed in Mumbai
Only 24 per cent of 12-15 age group vaccinated in Thane: Civic data
Thane police website hacked, hackers post message demanding apology to Muslims
Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail after arrest by Bengaluru cops over alleged consumption of drugs
PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today
ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for 2nd consecutive day in National Herald money-laundering case

In Focus

Mumbai: Kin accidentally smother mentally disturbed man in Juhu

He was trying to jump off building so his mother, sister and aunt overpowered him; Juhu police arrest trio

Haryana police in Maharashtra to question Santosh Jadhav, Mahakal about gangster Sidhu Moose Wala Murder

Haryana police in Maharashtra to question Santosh Jadhav, Mahakal about gangster
Sushant Singh Rajput: Lesser-known facts about the late actor

Sushant Singh Rajput: Lesser-known facts about the late actor
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
Mouni Roy's look as the 'leader of the dark forces' from 'Brahmastra' out now
See Post

Mouni Roy's look as the 'leader of the dark forces' from 'Brahmastra' out now

The actress wrote- "After 5 years of anticipation, the possibility is now reality."

14 June,2022 12:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Congress stays put as BJP assures Rajya Sabha feat

Congress stays put as BJP assures Rajya Sabha feat

BJP has numbers to win 4 seats, but is confident of bagging fifth seat too; with 44 MLAs, Cong will need to work hard to ensure two wins

14 June,2022 08:09 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore
Lifestyle News
Me-time Friday? HR professionals, employees weigh in on the four-day work policy

Me-time Friday? HR professionals, employees weigh in on the four-day work policy

Premium

With the ongoing trials in UK, the four-day work week pattern is back in discussion. Mid-Day Online reached out to companies and talent management professionals who have initiated the process

14 June,2022 09:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
UEFA Nations League: Croatia ends France's hopes of reaching semi-finals

UEFA Nations League: Croatia ends France's hopes of reaching semi-finals

The French team, brimming with insane amounts of talent, sit at the bottom of Group A1 with just 2 points from 4 games.

14 June,2022 10:03 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK