Maharashtra local body elections put off till further notice
MP Navneet Rana writes to Amit Shah seeking action against ex-Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases count plateaus, city records two deaths
BREAKING: Crime branch makes first arrest in Vasai landslide case; builder held from Kandivli
NSE-co location case: ED summons former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

Mumbai: CNG fare hike sets kaali-peeli drivers' tempers rising

Drivers demand immediate fare rise, say they have been losing income of over R300 a day; write to transport secretary seeking hike

NCP slams Maha CM over clearances given to Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

Katrina Kaif heads to Maldives with Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari

Entertainment News
11 Years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: 4 lessons the film taught us

With the film, writers Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar unplugged many emotions that are closely attached to the current generation, making them one of the strongest voices of pop culture, ahead of there times

15 July,2022 02:57 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Milind Deora: We know there is misgovernance and corruption in BMC

Ahead of the much-delayed BMC elections, Deora said Congress should be ready to take on Shiv Sena that has been in power for over 30 years

15 July,2022 12:47 PM IST | Mumbai | Ronak Mastakar
Lifestyle News
Expert tips to manage curly hair this monsoon

Premium

Monsoon can be unforgiving when it comes to hair. Experts share tips to take care of your frizzy and curly hair this season

15 July,2022 09:22 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Khloe to have baby through surrogacy with Thompson

According to TMZ, multiple sources have revealed the baby will be born via a surrogate and the birth could happen within a few days. Another source said the baby may have already been born in the last day or so

15 July,2022 08:14 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent

