Mumbai: CNG fare hike sets kaali-peeli drivers' tempers rising15 July,2022 08:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar Drivers demand immediate fare rise, say they have been losing income of over R300 a day; write to transport secretary seeking hike
With the film, writers Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar unplugged many emotions that are closely attached to the current generation, making them one of the strongest voices of pop culture, ahead of there times15 July,2022 02:57 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Ahead of the much-delayed BMC elections, Deora said Congress should be ready to take on Shiv Sena that has been in power for over 30 years15 July,2022 12:47 PM IST | Mumbai | Ronak Mastakar
Monsoon can be unforgiving when it comes to hair. Experts share tips to take care of your frizzy and curly hair this season15 July,2022 09:22 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
According to TMZ, multiple sources have revealed the baby will be born via a surrogate and the birth could happen within a few days. Another source said the baby may have already been born in the last day or so15 July,2022 08:14 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent