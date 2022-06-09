×
Mumbai: One dead, 19 injured as residential building collapses in Bandra
Mumbai: Members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered threat letter for Salman Khan, says Police
Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh rush to Bombay High Court seeking one-day bail for RS polls voting after Mumbai court rejects their plea
Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light rainfall, thundershowers for next three days
Mumbai reports 1,702 new Covid-19 cases, one death
Satyendar Jain's custodial remand extended for 5 days in PMLA case

Mumbai experiences showers before arrival of monsoon

Mumbaikars will experience a slight dip in temperature in the next three days starting from June 9

Delhi court defers order on appeal to restore temples in Qutub Minar complex
Shilpa Shetty gets a first-of-its-kind vanity van with a yoga deck
Kamal Haasan gifts 'Rolex' Suriya his own Rolex watch after 'Vikram' success
Suriya, who appears at the fag end of the film, interestingly plays a character called 'Rolex' in the film

09 June,2022 12:08 PM IST | Chennai | IANS
Members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered threat letter for Salman Khan: Police

Sourabh Mahakal alias Siddhesh Kamble, an alleged member of the gang who was arrested by Pune Police on Wednesday, made this revelation during interrogation, says the police officials

09 June,2022 08:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Slay it in the rains: Here’s how to plan your wardrobe for the Mumbai monsoon

Slay it in the rains: Here’s how to plan your wardrobe for the Mumbai monsoon

If you are all puzzled about what to wear and how to style your outfits during the monsoon, especially at a time when work-from-office is back on track, here are some tips from fashion experts on wardrobe essentials

06 June,2022 09:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
India hockey teams leave for Europe

Both the Indian teams will take on hosts Belgium in double-headers on June 11 and 12

09 June,2022 08:56 AM IST | Bengaluru | Agencies

