Breaking News
Mumbai: Are those ugly lights on trees a public risk?
Crocodile rescued in 5-hour operation in Oshiwara
Mumbai: Heat to stay despite pre-monsoon spells
Bail for dead man: Experts want probe
Dabbawalas launch petition to make city cycle-friendly
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai weather report: Partly cloudy with possibility of rain and strong Winds

The high tides for today in Mumbai are scheduled to occur at 08:30 hours with a height of 3.71 meters, followed by another high tide at 20:12 hours, which will reach a height of 3.75 meters

Have you heard? Firsts are special

Have you heard? Firsts are special

13 June,2023 07:17 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
Entertainment News
Ali Abbas Zafar: Had to up the ante with Akshay, Tiger

Ali Abbas Zafar: Had to up the ante with Akshay, Tiger

From making fights grittier, to roping in international stunt coordinators, director Zafar on doing justice to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan heroes’ action prowess

13 June,2023 07:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Upala KBR
Mumbai
Monsoon to hit Mumbai after June 16

Mid-Day Premium Monsoon to hit Mumbai after June 16

Climate experts say Cyclone Biparjoy delayed advancement of monsoon winds in Konkan region

13 June,2023 07:11 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Lifestyle News
Anxiety Awareness Day: A guide to effectively recognise and address anxiety

Mid-Day Premium Anxiety Awareness Day: A guide to effectively recognise and address anxiety

A mental health specialist describes warning signs of anxiety among children and teenagers and offers strategies for coping with it.

13 June,2023 09:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
BCCI’s 1997-98 batch of umpires celebrate 25 years of friendship in Agra

BCCI’s 1997-98 batch of umpires celebrate 25 years of friendship in Agra

The group, however, will be missing three of their batch mates—Vilas Bandiwdekar and Vilas Karhadkar (both from Mumbai) and SM Raju (Chennai), who have passed away

13 June,2023 07:34 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK