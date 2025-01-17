Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Is this what moderate-quality air looks like?
Bombay HC directs BMC to clean up 20 worst hawking spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: Two booked for selling fake insurance policies on bank premises
Mumbai: It’s a race against time for Gokhale, Carnac bridges
Mumbai: BMC plans property tax rebates for residential societies using solar energy
Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after thief attacks him during robbery at Mumbai home
Saif, Kareena rushed into room as intruder threatened staff demanded Rs 1 crore

In her statement to the police, the Khans’s house help sheds light on what went down during home invasion that left actor seriously injured

Entertainment News
Chris Martin does the most Mumbaikar thing as he arrives in the Bay

Chris Martin arrived in Mumbai ahead of the Coldplay concerts on January 18th, 19th, and 21st, 2025. He visited Marine Drive as soon as he reached Mumbai

17 January,2025 09:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Saif Ali Khan attack: How horrific home invasion unfolded

Based on up-to-date information by Bandra Crime Branch officers regarding the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, mid-day reconstructs the shocking events that rocked Bandra on Thursday

17 January,2025 10:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Team mid-day
Mumbai Guide News
Explore the world of puppetry with these two shows in Mumbai this weekend

This weekend, two puppetry shows will revive the ancient art form to enchant viewers in a musical retelling of mythological tales

17 January,2025 09:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Divyasha Panda
Mumbai
Burglary bid gone wrong: Saif Ali Khan survives murderous attack

After this, the suspect was not seen anywhere, nor was he captured exiting through the main entrance. “We suspect he used the shaft again to reach the ground floor and exited from the rear, which is not covered by CCTV cameras,” the officer concluded

17 January,2025 10:53 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan

