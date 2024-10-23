Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: ‘Shooters were in direct contact with Anmol Bishnoi’
Mumbai: 10-year-old girl battles for life after being slapped by tutor
Naupada hit-and-run: Police arrest 28-year-old Merc driver
Exclusive | Palghar: 2 freed after 9 years in jail, as court slams botched investigation
Mumbai: Locals, activists raise concerns with BMC over concreting of Bandra Fort garden
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Mumbai: Four assailants break into mobile shop, steal phones worth Rs 18 lakh

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, it was discovered that four unidentified thieves, including an elderly man, were involved in the crime. The footage showed the elderly man sitting near a beer bar across from the shop, observing the area

Sobhita Dhulipala, Rekha to Alia Bhatt, who slayed the best at MM's Diwali bash

23 October,2024 10:15 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
WATCH: Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev share a sweet kiss at MM's Diwali party

A video from Manish Malhotra's Diwali party is making its way around the internet, showing Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei sharing candid moments in front of the paparazzi

23 October,2024 10:41 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra polls

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena releases first list of candidates, check full list

According to the list, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will contest from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency; Sada Sarvankar has been fielded from the Mahim seat against Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray

23 October,2024 09:48 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Diwali 2024: Can Delhi’s model of complete ban on firecrackers work for Mumbai?

As Diwali 2024 approaches, the debate on whether firecrackers should be banned has again gained prominence. We speak to environmentalists, experts and residents to know the real impact of banning and regulating firecrackers and whether Delhi’s model should be implemented in other cities like Mumbai

23 October,2024 10:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Intense showdown looms as India take on NZ-W with sights set on ODI WC

The series will be vital for Kaur who has faced flak for her captaincy during the recently-held T20 World Cup in the UAE

23 October,2024 10:45 AM IST | Ahmedabad | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


