Saif Ali Khan attack case: The river crossing that assailant used to enter India
270 trains cancelled, major block on Mumbai-Pune expressway this weekend
Mumbai: 60-year-old woman found dead in Trident Hotel room; police open probe
Mumbai: Versova locals face fresh traffic hell as Rs 18,120 cr sea link work begins
Mumbai: BMC intensifies action against single-use plastic, collects Rs 1.45 lakh in fines
BMC intensifies action against single-use plastic, collects Rs 1.45L in fines
Mumbai

Plastic packaging material with a thickness of less than 50 microns can be used if necessary to maintain product’s functionality

Saif Ali Khan to be discharged today, confirms Lilavati Hospital

21 January,2025 10:10 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Did Vishal Dadlani call Jasleen Royal a ‘bad singer’ in cryptic post?

Netizens think Vishal Dadlani called Jasleen Royal a ‘bad singer’ after she joined Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin during their Mumbai concert for a duet of "We Pray"

21 January,2025 11:05 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai weather updates: Temperatures drop, air quality remains moderate

Mumbai's Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 18.4 degrees Celsius

21 January,2025 10:04 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Maha Kumbh gets Uttar Pradesh's first double-decker bus restaurant

The eatery has a kitchen on the ground floor and the restaurant on the first floor, where 25 people can sit and enjoy pure vegetarian food

21 January,2025 11:08 AM IST | Maha Kumbh Nagar (UP) | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Ace sprinter Hima Das takes a dip in Ganga at Maha Kumbh

Hima, known as the Dhing Express, came here along with her friends after taking blessings from her spiritual guru Keshav Das Ji Maharaj

21 January,2025 11:22 AM IST | Mahakumbh Nagar | PTI

