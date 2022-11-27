×
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawalla to be sent to Tihar Jail, will be monitored 24/7
Mumbai: Motorcyclist who helped sacked banker escape was ex-inmate
Gujarat elections 2022: I want to make Jamnagar a smart city, says Riva Jadeja
Mumbai: Total Covid-19 cases in November drop below 1,000
Mumbai: Police, BMC set new rules for food distribution on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Mumbai: Over 40 expensive phones stolen during concert at BKC, cops launch probe

A concert was organised at MMRDA ground on Saturday night. Hundreds of people had attended the event, an official said

IN PHOTOS: Borivli's Sanjay Gandhi National Park witnesses huge crowds on Sunday

ED summons Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab's close aide Sadanand Kadam Money laundering case

Entertainment News
Shiamak Davar: Hrithik and Aishwarya were not used to my style of choreography

The choreographer also recalls 'The dance of envy' from 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'

27 November,2022 05:08 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Mumbai
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aftab to be sent to Tihar Jail, will be monitored 24/7

After polygraph proves inconclusive, Shraddha murder accused will now undergo narco test

27 November,2022 07:42 AM IST | New Delhi | Faizan Khan
Lifestyle News
Mumbai chefs will make you fall in love with karela with these recipes

Premium

Bitter gourd isn’t probably anybody’s favourite but we may just change that for you. City chefs who love the vegetable produce familiar yet innovative flavours for you to take a second chance with the gourd

27 November,2022 01:25 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IND v NZ, 2nd ODI: Rain has the final say as stop-start match abandoned

Rain had the final say as a spot-start second ODI between India and New Zealand in Seddon Park was abandoned due to rain on Sunday. There were some predictions of rain threatening to disrupt the proceedings, but it washed off the match

27 November,2022 01:01 PM IST | Hamilton | IANS



