In Focus
-
Mumbai
Eknath Shinde camp and MVA govt have stepped into the battle armed with law25 June,2022 07:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore In its petition for disqualification, the CM faction said that the 16 MLAs have rejected the party whip’s instruction to attend official meetings
-
-
-
In its petition for disqualification, the CM faction said that the 16 MLAs have rejected the party whip’s instruction to attend official meetings
The actress can be seen turning heads in this chic black dress! The actress chose to pair silver heels, and red lipstick along with her black outfit25 June,2022 07:38 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
In a recent incident, TV actor Kruttika Desai was approached by some people posing as NCB officers, who accused her of drug consumption and demanded to search her car25 June,2022 07:37 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania | Samiullah Khan
While the controversy concerning reports of Kim Kardashian damaging Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gown deepens, textile conservators and archivists tell us how historical textiles and costumes are preserved in India’s museums23 June,2022 01:12 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Before their trip to Ibiza, the couple enjoyed their time in Mykonos, Greece, with friends. They shared loved-up pictures on their respective social media accounts25 June,2022 09:01 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent