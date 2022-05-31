In Focus
Mumbai
Nepal plane crash: No info on when bodies of Thane residents will arrive: Police31 May,2022 09:28 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI 'All information about the dead bodies will be coming through the district collector's office. So far, we have not received any intimation,' says the police official
Seems like work is still pending on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra'. On Tuesday morning, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted with director Ayan Mukerji at Mumbai's airport. (All photos/Yogen Shah)31 May,2022 01:02 PM IST | Mumbai
A police official said Manpreet Singh has been arrested was produced before a court, which sent him to police custody for five days31 May,2022 09:18 PM IST | Chandigarh | PTI
The impact of the pandemic on mental health has been catastrophic, making mental health awareness the need of the hour like never before. We spoke to two clinical psychologists to further our understanding of therapy and how it helps31 May,2022 09:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Malaysia's 5-0 win over Japan early in the day meant that an outright win became a pre-requisite for India to qualify for the summit clash31 May,2022 09:48 PM IST | Jakarta | PTI