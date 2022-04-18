° °
Monday, 18 April, 2022

Breaking News
Post Raj Thackeray warning, Maharashtra restricts use of loudspeakers at religious sites
Mumbai gets second viewing deck at Girgaon chowpatty
Mumbai: Fire brigade, cops, construction men work 40 hrs to rescue dog in Wadala East
Mumbai: Court extends Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's judicial custody till April 22
Lakhimpur case: SC sets aside Allahabad HC order granting bail to Ashish Mishra
India reports 90 per cent jump in daily Covid-19 count, 2,183 new infections in last 24 hrs

In Focus

Carnac bridge in South Mumbai could come crashing down: Railways reminds BMC

Years after bridge was declared unsafe, CR still awaits traffic police nod for demolition; officials say work can start only after Hancock bridge is opened

Police team attacked by family of man who opened fire in Jahangirpuri: Officials
Unseen pictures from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony
Entertainment News
Milind Gaba ties the knot with Pria Beniwal

The singer had recently spoken to mid-day.com about the wedding

18 April,2022 12:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Story of Ruchi Gupta and Congress

To effect change, she became a part of the party, aired her views fearlessly, brought the voice of youth to the table, and yet, she had to resign due to internal feuds which ensured there was no progress

18 April,2022 07:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Ajaz Ashraf
Lifestyle News
Taking cues from RAlia, experts give tips on acing the delicate day wedding look

Premium

Are you obsessing over photos from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding? Here are expert tips to help you ace your daytime wedding looks

18 April,2022 10:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
'Delhi Capitals under quarantine following Covid scare; cancel travel to Pune'

The report also said that the whole team is under quarantine with tests to take place on Monday as well as Tuesday after an unnamed player tested positive for Covid-19 on Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and would undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result

18 April,2022 03:29 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS

