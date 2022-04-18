5+
Latest
5+
Latest
Years after bridge was declared unsafe, CR still awaits traffic police nod for demolition; officials say work can start only after Hancock bridge is opened
The singer had recently spoken to mid-day.com about the wedding18 April,2022 12:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
To effect change, she became a part of the party, aired her views fearlessly, brought the voice of youth to the table, and yet, she had to resign due to internal feuds which ensured there was no progress18 April,2022 07:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Ajaz Ashraf
Are you obsessing over photos from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding? Here are expert tips to help you ace your daytime wedding looks18 April,2022 10:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
The report also said that the whole team is under quarantine with tests to take place on Monday as well as Tuesday after an unnamed player tested positive for Covid-19 on Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and would undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result18 April,2022 03:29 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS