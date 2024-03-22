Breaking News
One dead, two injured after falling into sewer drain in Malad
Shahu Maharaj, Praniti Shinde in Congress' first list of Maharashtra
Excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED
Car carrying Ramdas Athawale, his wife meets with accident; both unhurt
Man booked for raping woman repeatedly, extorting Rs 5 lakh in Navi Mumbai
Mumbai Police foil FedEx scam, victim retrieves entire amount

The fraudsters sent multiple letters purportedly from agencies, even displaying images of officials from the Mumbai cyber and crime branch

22 March,2024 04:19 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Camila Cabello's latest look has been breaking the internet! Her brand-new blonde hair and bleached eyebrows have gone viral, and fans are going crazy over this bold new look. Take a look!

22 March,2024 03:03 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Rashtriya Samaj Party (RSP) president Mahadev Jankar said that he will win from the Madha seat by a margin of 2.5 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 if MVA gives him a ticket

22 March,2024 04:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Middle-Eastern desserts are famed globally due to their exotic nature and rich taste. One such Middle Eastern dessert is the Kunafa, consumed majorly across the Middle East, Levant, and North Africa during the holy month of Ramadan

22 March,2024 04:59 PM IST | Editor
Livingstone, who is also a part-time spinner, said the impact of the new rule will only be clear after the initial phase of the IPL

22 March,2024 05:18 PM IST | Chandigarh | mid-day online correspondent

