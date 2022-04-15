° °
Friday, 15 April, 2022

21 per cent Mumbaikars still have no access to cooking gas
In the second part of our series, we explore what data shows about access to information in the digital age

Body of Indian student killed in Toronto likely to arrive in Delhi tomorrow
Ranbir-Alia wedding: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni welcomes 'precious girl'
'My world': Neetu Kapoor welcomes daughter-in-law Alia to Kapoor family
'My world': Neetu Kapoor welcomes daughter-in-law Alia to Kapoor family

The heart-warming post accumulated more than two lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform with celebrities and fans chiming into the comments section, leaving congratulatory messages for the newlyweds

15 April,2022 11:58 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Use loudspeakers to discuss price rise, says Aaditya Thackeray

It all started when MNS president Raj Thackeray raised the issue of high-decibel loudspeakers atop mosques. Raj Thackeray has demanded removal of loudspeakers atop mosques before May 3

15 April,2022 04:08 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
What is #NaPoWriMo? Writers tell us what goes into publishing one poem every day

What is #NaPoWriMo? Writers tell us what goes into publishing one poem every day

Halfway into the National Poetry Writing Month of April, participating writers are still diligently composing at least one poem a day, without putting their pen down. Mid-Day Online spoke to aspiring poets to know their #NaPoWriMo writing process

15 April,2022 10:42 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Smriti Mandhana credits brother Shravan for making her cafe the best in Sangli

Recently, she Instagrammed this picture  for his 5.9 million followers and wrote: “As a kid I always wanted to open a restaurant or a cafe, being a big foodie myself. Few years back I decided to open @sm18cafe_by_smriti_mandhana but did not know how to start or run it

15 April,2022 10:00 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent

