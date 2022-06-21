In Focus
-
Mumbai
Mumbai reports 19 deaths in 20 days; 73 pc fatalities among people aged above 5021 June,2022 05:30 PM IST | Mumbai | Anagha Sawant BMC’s public health department officials stated that cases with immunocompromised or severe comorbidities often succumb to their underlying disease
-
-
-
BMC’s public health department officials stated that cases with immunocompromised or severe comorbidities often succumb to their underlying disease
‘TOMORROW X TOGETHER world tour in Asia’ to be held in Jakarta, Manila, Taipei, and Bangkok in October21 June,2022 04:43 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has started process to cancel 5 junior colleges’ affiliations21 June,2022 07:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
A sedentary lifestyle is the root cause of many ailments. On International Yoga Day, expert shares five stretches that you can do at work20 June,2022 04:32 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Markovic felt pity for people who pretend to be football managers, but expect only explicit stuff from her21 June,2022 08:10 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent