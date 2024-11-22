Breaking News
Vinod Tawde sends Rs 100-crore defamation notice to Rahul Gandhi, Kharge

Hours before the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) leader Hitendra Thakur accused Tawde of distributing Rs 5 crore at a hotel in Virar, 60 km from Mumbai, to woo voters. The Congress leaders had taken potshots at the PM over the allegations against Tawde

Varun Dhawan skips October from his list of key movies in his filmography

22 November,2024 04:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Sana Khan announces second pregnancy with husband Anad Saiyad

A little over a year after welcoming their first child, a baby boy, Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad are set to welcome their second

22 November,2024 04:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Biju Janata Dal rejects bribery allegations against Adani group

The US Department of Justice filed charges against Adani Group, its chairman Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani and seven others. They are accused of bribing officials in multiple states, including Odisha, to secure contracts for solar power, potentially leading to profits exceeding USD 2 billion over two decades

22 November,2024 04:16 PM IST | Bhubaneswar | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Hanumankind to perform at Coachella 2025: Know headliners and other performers

Coachella 2025 organisers announced the line-up for the much-anticipated music festival earlier this week. The list features renowned names from the music world, including Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, Charli XCX and Indian rapper Hanumankind. Know more about the headliners and key performers here.

22 November,2024 04:14 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Shambles in Perth: India equal lowest first innings score in Australia

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/29 while skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc got two wickets each

22 November,2024 04:41 PM IST | Perth | mid-day online correspondent

