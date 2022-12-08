Breaking News
Injured man lies on road for 30 minutes after mishap, dies in hospital
Mumbai Crime: ‘Accused duo had plans to kill Jain’s wife too’
Mumbai: Thirty-six per cent of beds occupied by measles patients
Mumbai: 12’x12’ drain cover in Andheri fixed after four long days
Probe sought over Mumbai University’s renting vs owning gaffe
Mumbai Crime: Juhu man held for killing, packing and dumping mum’s body

In Focus

Mumbai: 12’x12’ drain cover in Andheri fixed after four long days

The cover on the road connecting to Andheri subway had caved in on Saturday leading to severe traffic woes as the underpass is the only east-west connector in the area since the Gokhale bridge was shut for traffic

Support to BJP reflects anger against dynasty rule: PM Modi to BJP workers Gujarat, Himachal Poll Results

Heartfelt thanks to people of HP for decisive victory to Congress: Rahul Gandhi

Entertainment News
BTS's Taehyung aka V releases his photo folio concept film

The photo folio has vintage as it's theme

08 December,2022 04:06 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis says BJP will win BMC elections with alliance partner

On the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, Fadnavis added, "It seemed to be politically motivated by some fringe groups. Some people wanted to create unrest in the border areas"

08 December,2022 09:14 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Lifestyle News
Why now is the best time to indulge in these offbeat sports in Mumbai

Premium

While exhilarated shouts from playing gully cricket and football can be heard in the streets, a different breed of sports enthusiasts are enjoying getting back to skateboarding, surfing and slacklining. It definitely seems like the best time to try out these offbeat activities

08 December,2022 04:59 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands keeper Noppert plays down Messi threat

The Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert said he is not overly concerned about the threat posed by Argentina captain Lionel Messi ahead of the team's World Cup quarterfinal duel on Friday

08 December,2022 10:36 AM IST | Doha | IANS



