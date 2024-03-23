Breaking News
Andheri subway may see closures this monsoon season too
First-time voters swayed by political views on climate change: Survey
Anna Hazare blames arrest on Arvind Kejriwal’s doing
Mumbai Police gear up to arrest 35 Somalian pirates
MP Pragya Thakur appears before court, bailable warrant cancelled
shot-button
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Dilip Walse Patil to head Ajit Pawar-led NCP's manifesto committee
Lok Sabha elections 2024

Ajit Pawar-led NCP has formed a manifesto committee for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, naming Dilip Walse Patil as its chairman

Malaika Arora's son Arhaan's podcast: Salman Khan makes a special appearance

Malaika Arora's son Arhaan's podcast: Salman Khan makes a special appearance

23 March,2024 04:12 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Shraddha Kapoor, Rahul Mody to go public about their rumoured relationship

Shraddha Kapoor, Rahul Mody to go public about their rumoured relationship

Shraddha Kapoor has been making news lately for being seen with her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody

23 March,2024 04:37 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Mumbai: Andheri subway may see closures this monsoon season too

Mumbai: Andheri subway may see closures this monsoon season too

Nullah-widening work at primary stages, but partially open Gokhale Bridge may give some respite

23 March,2024 04:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
Lifestyle News
This Matunga bookseller caters to book lovers across India using social media
IN PHOTOS

This Matunga bookseller caters to book lovers across India using social media

Bookstalls in Mumbai might just cease to exist a few years from now, believes Dharmesh Khandor, owner of the 45-year-old Sheetal Book Centre located in Matunga. To battle stiff competition from the internet, the bookseller has devised a way to stay in business and also earn profits 

23 March,2024 06:03 PM IST | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
BRZ's soccer head says rape convictions for Alves, Robinho end

BRZ's soccer head says rape convictions for Alves, Robinho end "nefarious chp"

Robinho was jailed Thursday after a high court authorized his nine-year jail sentence from a trial in Italy to be served in Brazil. This week, Alves got the opportunity to leave prison on bail while awaiting the appeal of his conviction for rape

23 March,2024 06:15 PM IST | Sao Paulo | AP

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK