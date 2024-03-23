-
Ajit Pawar-led NCP has formed a manifesto committee for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, naming Dilip Walse Patil as its chairman
Shraddha Kapoor has been making news lately for being seen with her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody23 March,2024 04:37 PM IST | Mumbai
Nullah-widening work at primary stages, but partially open Gokhale Bridge may give some respite23 March,2024 04:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
Bookstalls in Mumbai might just cease to exist a few years from now, believes Dharmesh Khandor, owner of the 45-year-old Sheetal Book Centre located in Matunga. To battle stiff competition from the internet, the bookseller has devised a way to stay in business and also earn profits23 March,2024 06:03 PM IST | Aakanksha Ahire
Robinho was jailed Thursday after a high court authorized his nine-year jail sentence from a trial in Italy to be served in Brazil. This week, Alves got the opportunity to leave prison on bail while awaiting the appeal of his conviction for rape23 March,2024 06:15 PM IST | Sao Paulo | AP
