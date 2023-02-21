Breaking News
Mumbai: Sonu Nigam, team attacked in Chembur during concert, Cops file FIR
Mumbai: SIT makes first arrest in MBBS admission scam
Maharashtra: Young and old, e-ricks a hit among all in Matheran
Mumbai: Conservation panel gives go-ahead for Bhikha Behram Well repairs
Mumbai: No TV dramas for three more days, at least

Maharashtra: Young and old, e-ricks a hit among all in Matheran

Residents happy with the ride; state govt will send report on its feasibility in the hill station

mid-day Insta Diary: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh turns 2

 21 February,2023 01:22 PM IST
Entertainment News
Smriti Mundhra opens up on getting Aditya Chopra to speak about nepotism

Smriti Mundhra not just convinced Aditya Chopra to face the camera but also to address controversial subjects

21 February,2023 12:04 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Mumbai
'Education first': Mumbai girl chooses education over marriage

While recently, her family fixed her marriage with a boy who is less educated than her, she feels he and his family is one of the motivational forces who want her to study and complete her graduation

21 February,2023 10:58 AM IST | Mumbai | Anagha Sawant
Lifestyle News
Neal Mohan for YouTube: Why top tech giants are hiring Indian-origin CEOs?

Premium

Neal Mohan has been appointed as the new CEO of YouTube. As he joins Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and the rest in a growing list of Indian-origin CEOs at global tech firms, industry insiders breakdown the trend of hiring Indian CEOs for American corporations

21 February,2023 10:27 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Gunning for glory, minus the frenzy: Harmanpreet Kaur

If India finds itself in the knockout stages of the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, much of the credit ought to go to their talismanic captain Harmanpreet Kaur. And if India eventually wins the World Cup, it will be the crowning glory of Kaur’s outstanding career spanning a little over a decade. Although only a cricketing ignoramus will attempt to draw a comparison, the point is the Women in Blue have come a long way since the days when they were paid scant respect and usually taken for granted. Individually and collectively, Kaur and Co. have exhibited almost ruthless professionalism in this World Cup. (Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

21 February,2023 12:55 PM IST

