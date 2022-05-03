° °
Tuesday, 03 May, 2022

Mid-Day
Mumbai: Motagaon-Mankoli bridge workers brazenly violate pollution laws
Mumbai: RT-PCR test back at JJ for patients who travel
Take stern action against people behind Jodhpur violence: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to officials
Aurangabad police register case against Raj Thackeray over speech
Post his Twitter takeover, Elon Musk flooded with job requests
In Focus

Mumbai police issue notices to 100 people, including MNS leaders
Loudspeaker row

The move comes after MNS chief Raj Thackeray at a rally in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city on May 1 asked people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Ajay Devgn is claustrophobic?

Entertainment News
Met Gala 2022: Bella Hadid slays in bold, sexy black outfit

Hadid paired the look with a big volume updo and kept her jewellery minimal donning a pair of small pearl earrings and a pearl-studded anklet on the top of her tights

03 May,2022 12:33 PM IST | Washington | ANI
News
Post his Twitter takeover, Elon Musk flooded with job requests

Musk's USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter Inc. is still months away from closing, while some of his fans are soliciting future employment at the social media platform via the mercurial entrepreneur's Twitter feed

03 May,2022 05:17 PM IST | Washington | ANI
Lifestyle News
World Asthma Day: Why masks can help asthma patients even as Covid norms ease

Premium

World Asthma Day is celebrated on May 3. Alongside the Covid-19 pandemic, Mumbai is also tackling poor air quality. Mid-day Online reached out to city experts to understand how this double threat affects asthma patients

03 May,2022 09:54 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Dhoni, Sehwag, Zaheer, Shami, Kambli - Cricketers and their early struggles

Indian cricketers have earned respect, praise and success over the course of their professional careers. But, do we know their story before the success? Today, as part of our trivia, we take a look at the struggles and hardships some of our cricketers faced before finding success in the game

03 May,2022 12:45 PM IST

