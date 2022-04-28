5+
Latest
5+
Latest
Mira Road resident Avni Hiranandani alleges Dr Rajesh Rohi said her dog Muffin might have cancer without even examining him, and then gave him saline and four injections. The pet died next morning
Sources say after short spell in hill station, Ranbir kicked off second schedule of Animal yesterday with a dramatic scene in Chembur28 April,2022 08:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
Attributing rise in the contagious disease to opening of schools and playgrounds, doctors advise parents to be vigilant, keep children home in case of infection28 April,2022 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Suraj Pandey
While the jackfruit is available all year round in India, it is popularly considered a summer fruit. City chefs share recipes for delicious dishes that include not only a biryani but also a kebab, burger and empanada28 April,2022 10:33 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Despite his team ending up on the losing side, Malik walked away with the Player of the Match award for his superlative effort28 April,2022 11:53 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI