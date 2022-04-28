° °
Thursday, 28 April, 2022

Breaking News
The Mumbai link in Pakistan push to livestream court hearings
Caught in red-tape, Naigaon road overbridge finally opens to public
Hand, foot and mouth disease among kids on the rise in Mumbai
Mumbai Crime: 'Runaway Bride' walks away with jewellery, cash worth Rs 4 lakh 3 days after wedding
At 45.1 degrees C, Brahmpuri records highest maximum temperature in Maharashtra
Koregaon-Bhima probe panel asks Sharad Pawar to appear before it on May 5 and 6

In Focus

Woman accuses veterinarian of killing her dog; more complaints emerge

Mira Road resident Avni Hiranandani alleges Dr Rajesh Rohi said her dog Muffin might have cancer without even examining him, and then gave him saline and four injections. The pet died next morning

Elon Musk says he will buy Coca-Cola next and 'put cocaine back in'
Four action scenes that prove nobody should mess with Tiger Shroff
Entertainment News
Manali done, now Mumbai for Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna

Sources say after short spell in hill station, Ranbir kicked off second schedule of Animal yesterday with a dramatic scene in Chembur

28 April,2022 08:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
Mumbai
Hand, foot and mouth disease among kids on the rise in Mumbai

Premium

Attributing rise in the contagious disease to opening of schools and playgrounds, doctors advise parents to be vigilant, keep children home in case of infection

28 April,2022 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Suraj Pandey
Lifestyle News
Jack of all tastes: Chefs reveal the humble jackfruit's multiple facets

Premium

While the jackfruit is available all year round in India, it is popularly considered a summer fruit. City chefs share recipes for delicious dishes that include not only a biryani but also a kebab, burger and empanada

28 April,2022 10:33 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Will do it one day, says pace sensation Umran Malik on hitting 155 kmph
Will do it one day, says pace sensation Umran Malik on hitting 155 kmph

Despite his team ending up on the losing side, Malik walked away with the Player of the Match award for his superlative effort

28 April,2022 11:53 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI

