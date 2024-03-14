Breaking News
Malabar Hill senior citizen's murder: Suspect got job with reference of father, a neighbourhood guard
Mumbai: Small spike in vehicles taking Coastal Road
Mumbai: BMC ties up with Tata to shift to green energy for water pumping
Mumbai: Five years after collapse, Himalaya FOB still incomplete
Mumbai: North-south connector opened at Kanjurmarg
Mumbai: Fake loan facilitators using victims’ credentials to buy gadgets

Two victims come forward after being preyed upon in Andheri shops, cops yet to file FIR

14 March,2024 12:47 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
‘RRR’ is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively.

14 March,2024 10:26 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Thousands of farmers assembled at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi today for a 'Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' organised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). Pics/ Screengrabs/Agencies

14 March,2024 11:05 AM IST | Delhi | Sanjana Deshpande
Lifestyle News
Move over to Mohammed Ali Road if you want to try something new and eat elsewhere this Ramadan in Mumbai. Travel further north and stop over at Vasai for a delicious food walk that ensures loaded kebabs, rolls, rabdi jalebi and lassi too

14 March,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai can certainly take confidence out of the fact that they have had an unblemished winning record last year

14 March,2024 11:42 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

