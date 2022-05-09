° °
In Focus

Senior citizen in Malad loses nearly Rs 2L to 3 men posing as courier executives
Mumbai Crime

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when Pramila Anil Mehta was alone at her home at Maruti Apartment in Malad west

UGC seeks report on question about similarities between Hindutva and fascism
When 'Pushpa' director Sukumar calls Sai Pallavi 'the Lady Pawan Kalyan'
Entertainment News
On Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday, team 'Liger' releases theme song!

Ananya Panday plays the leading lady of the film

09 May,2022 06:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Sri Lanka: Protesters set on fire houses of Mayor, MPs

The Sri Lankan police said that the buses carrying the supporters of the SLPP have been damaged in various parts of the country while some of their supporters have been tied up to poles. The military has been deployed on the roads to maintain calm despite an island-wide curfew

09 May,2022 08:27 PM IST | Colombo | ANI
Lifestyle News
How did Asiatic Library’s fortnight-long sale end in just four hours?

The book sale at the city’s iconic Asiatic Library was supposed to run from May 5 – May 18. To everyone’s amazement, it sold out on the very first morning. Mid-day Online spoke to the library's vice president Dr Shehernaz Nalwalla to understand how this happened

09 May,2022 06:19 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
If we make playoffs great, if we don't it's not the end of the world: MS Dhoni

Dhoni also admitted that a perfect win like they registered against Delhi Capitals, would have been better if they had played well in the earlier part of the tournament

09 May,2022 01:44 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS

