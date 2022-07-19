×
Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde’s Sena makes next move, announces new national executive
Mumbai: Swine flu rising, keep that mask on!
Maharashtra bus not over-speeding at time of accident in MP; probe ordered to find out cause: MSRTC
Maharashtra CM Shinde to leave for Delhi late Monday night on one-day visit
Maharashtra: School bus driver held for raping 15-year-old student in Pune

In Focus

Wife, lover arrested by Mumbai Police for killing man, stuffing body inside bed
Sakinaka murder

According to the police, the dead body of Khan was found stuffed inside the bed and his wife Rubina Khan was missing, making her the prime suspect in the case. Rubina was traced and arrested in the case followed by her lover's arrest who has been identified as Saif Farooqui, 21.

In photos: Pothole menace spurs protests in Mumbai

Sushmita Sen's stunning pictures from her vacation in Maldives and Sardinia

Entertainment News
Nick Jonas poses with banner reading 'Jewel of July' at Priyanka's birthday

Priyanka celebrated her 40th birthday with her husband Nick Jonas and close friends on a beach

19 July,2022 11:50 AM IST | Washington | ANI
Mumbai
Mumbai Crime Branch arrests man for duping people with job offers

We searched the premises and found 12 ID cards with 12 different people's names, 5 appointment letters, blank stamp papers, rubber seals and stamps, and notary papers which he used to give the victims as appointment letters, said an official

19 July,2022 07:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan
Lifestyle News
Google Doodle celebrates 113th birth anniversary of Malayalam poet Balamani Amma

Google on Tuesday paid tribute to Malayalam poet Balamani Amma on her 113th birth anniversary through its doodle. This has brought to light her contributions to the Indian literature. Here’s what you need to know about the renowned writer

19 July,2022 02:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Watch: KL Rahul tests his mettle against Jhulan Goswami at NCA nets

The net session is part of KL Rahul's regime to get back to full fitness following a groin surgery which caused him to miss the recent series against South Africa as well as England

19 July,2022 11:45 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

