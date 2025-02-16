-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis emphasised the importance of police welfare, technological advancements, and maintaining law and order at the ‘Tarang-2025’ event in Pune.
Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia recalled his shooting days with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan during the 2005 action thriller Ek Ajnabee when he took the latter to a strip club in Bangkok16 February,2025 10:24 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Andheri East resident was discharged from Seven Hills Hospital on Friday16 February,2025 07:15 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
The rigidity of school curriculum often isn’t enough to help children battling the oppression of caste, poverty and abuse. Learning through art, though, can provide a safe space for them to express their emotions and discover both, their identity and the world outside16 February,2025 07:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Spandana Bhura
Chasing the target, Shafali Verma's blistering 43 off 18 balls gave DC a flying start, as they reached 60 for no loss16 February,2025 07:31 AM IST | Vadodara | PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT