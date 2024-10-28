Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Eknath Shinde files nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat
Maharashtra polls

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Kedar Dighe, the nephew of Thane strongman late Anand Dighe, from the seat in an attempt to corner Shinde

Sonakshi Sinha pregnant? Her new post with Zaheer Iqbal leaves fans wondering

28 October,2024 05:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Ent Top Stories: Mirzapur: The Film announced

Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

28 October,2024 06:36 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Mumbai
Mumbai: Forest dept to investigate rise in jackal deaths in Chembur

Five jackal deaths have been reported in the Trombay-Chembur belt over the past month

28 October,2024 08:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS | Take festive outfit ideas from celebs at Ektaa Kapoor's Diwali party

Ektaa Kapoor's Diwali party was a star-studded affair as many movie and TV celebs showed up in their best ethnic looks. From lehengas to indo-western fits, here are some outfit ideas you can replicate for your Diwali look. (All Pics: Yogen Shah)

28 October,2024 03:32 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News

"What are you doing with Ruturaj?": Kris Srikkanth after Gaikwad's snub

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kris Srikkanth questioned selectors about how much more Ruturaj Gaikwad is supposed to do and what is the plan of the selection committee regarding him. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been an exceptional batsman in terms of the shortest format of the game

28 October,2024 03:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


