Maharashtra: Thief jumps off train near Manmad town to escape cops, dies23 July,2022 08:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania 30-year-old had been arrested from UP for theft at a jewellery shop in Kandivli; tried to escape near Manmad
During the entire trailer, Reeves' Wick is seen confronting varied bad guys and utilizing different weapons, including nunchucks23 July,2022 02:48 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Malik, who is lodged in jail number 7 of the Tihar prison has alleged that his case is not being investigated properly as he commenced his hunger strike on July 2223 July,2022 10:40 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI
With work piling up every day at the office, it is often hard to complete tasks on a daily basis. With the four-day week being discussed and the possibility of it making people work longer hours in a shorter time, experts share how one can manage time and stress to complete tasks properly23 July,2022 09:19 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
McMahon's retirement news follows after The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in June that multimillion-dollar hush-money payments were made to women who alleged having sexual relationships with the wrestling-industry mainstay23 July,2022 11:50 AM IST | Connecticut | ANI