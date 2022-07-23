×
Breaking News
Maharashtra: H1N1 cases balloon 787 per cent in 11 days
Was Salman Khan-Mumbai CP Vivek Phansalkar meet a courtesy visit?
CBSE results 2022: Pass percentage sees big dip
Mumbai Crime: 4-star hotel chef in Andheri stabs waiter to death over order
ECI asks Uddhav, Shinde factions to 'submit documentary evidence' to prove majority in Shiv Sena

In Focus

Maharashtra: Thief jumps off train near Manmad town to escape cops, dies

30-year-old had been arrested from UP for theft at a jewellery shop in Kandivli; tried to escape near Manmad

EC asks Uddhav, Shinde to 'submit documentary evidence' to prove majority

'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' star Deepesh Bhan passes away while playing cricket

Entertainment News
'John Wick 4' teaser unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con, film to release in Mar'23

During the entire trailer, Reeves' Wick is seen confronting varied bad guys and utilizing different weapons, including nunchucks

23 July,2022 02:48 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
News
Yasin Malik begins hunger strike inside Tihar jail

Malik, who is lodged in jail number 7 of the Tihar prison has alleged that his case is not being investigated properly as he commenced his hunger strike on July 22

23 July,2022 10:40 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Unable to complete daily tasks at work? Experts share quick tips to manage time

Premium

With work piling up every day at the office, it is often hard to complete tasks on a daily basis. With the four-day week being discussed and the possibility of it making people work longer hours in a shorter time, experts share how one can manage time and stress to complete tasks properly

23 July,2022 09:19 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon retires amidst scandal

McMahon's retirement news follows after The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in June that multimillion-dollar hush-money payments were made to women who alleged having sexual relationships with the wrestling-industry mainstay

23 July,2022 11:50 AM IST | Connecticut | ANI

