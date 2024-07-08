-
Several trains were diverted, and many others were canceled following heavy rains, the Central Railways said
Neetu Kapoor talked about late actor Rishi Kapoor's relationship with his children Ranbir and Riddhima on 'Koffee With Karan 8'.08 July,2024 09:13 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai recorded over 300 mm of rainfall in various locations within a six-hour window from 1 am to 7 am, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This substantial rainfall has led to significant waterlogging and disruptions across the city. Pics/ Sameer Syyed Abedi, Kirti Surve Parade, Rajendra B Aklekar, Prajakta Kasale08 July,2024 11:17 AM IST | Sanjana Deshpande
Amid rising instances of overcrowding and irresponsible tourism practices at famous and not-so-famous tourist destinations, we speak to various stakeholders to understand the causes, impact and possible solutions08 July,2024 01:02 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Mumbai cueist Dhruv chuffed to beat pal Pankaj, who he calls a legend, for third Asian billiards08 July,2024 12:03 PM IST | Mumbai | SUNDARII IYER
