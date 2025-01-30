Breaking News
Mumbai: The four trees and toilet delaying Sion bridge demolition
Torres scam: Shivaji Park cop pulled up
Mumbai: BMC drops underground aquarium plan for Mahalaxmi racecourse
Comprehensive water transport system on the cards for Mumbai, says State Transport Minister
Mumbai: Woman harassed for months by rejected suitor
Four Bangladeshi women held in Thane for illegal stay; search on for house owner

Acting on a tip, sleuths of the anti-human trafficking cell raided a rehabilitation chawl (row tenement) of the local civic body at Manorpada on Tuesday evening, an official said

Shanaya Kapoor wraps up India schedule of debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Shanaya Kapoor wraps up India schedule of debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

30 January,2025 02:53 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Rakesh Roshan blames 'misunderstanding' for Hrithik-Sussanne's divorce

Rakesh Roshan blames 'misunderstanding' for Hrithik-Sussanne's divorce

While Hrithik Roshan is currently dating actor-singer Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan is in a relationship with Arslan Goni. They all are friends with each other and are often spotted hanging out together

30 January,2025 02:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Ajit Pawar warns NCP workers in Beed against extortion and interference

Ajit Pawar warns NCP workers in Beed against extortion and interference

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has cautioned NCP workers in Beed against involvement in extortion rackets, emphasising a clean political image and warning of strict action under MCOCA.

30 January,2025 01:19 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai Guide News
Kala Ghoda Arts Festival: Best things to do in the neighbourhood under Rs 500

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival: Best things to do in the neighbourhood under Rs 500

From delicious eats and refreshing drinks to hidden shopping gems and unique experiences, here’s our guide to the best things to do under R500 if you’re in the neighbourhood to attend the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF)

30 January,2025 08:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Evita Roche
Sports News
Fans jostle for seats as Virat Kohli plays his first Ranji game in 13 years

Fans jostle for seats as Virat Kohli plays his first Ranji game in 13 years

The unmatched aura of Virat Kohli was on full display in and around the Arun Jaitley Stadium here during the Ranji Trophy fixture between Delhi and Railways as thousands of fans queued up to watch the superstar in an unprecedented rush that forced administrators to make additional last-minute arrangements (Photos: X)

30 January,2025 02:34 PM IST | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


