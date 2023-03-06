Breaking News
Mumbai: Measles cases on the wane as city clocks 71 per cent drop
Mumbai: BJP-Shinde Sena’s Ashirwad Yatra a BMC poll campaign?
Mumbai: Duo tries to cheat during police recruitment, booked
At 38.1 degree C, Sunday was Mumbai’s hottest day of 2023 yet
Mumbai: Skin donation up but still far from pre-COVID levels

In Focus

‘MMRDA has to shift Bandra's metro station, bear costs as per CM’s diktat’
Mumbai

City BJP chief and local MLA meets aggrieved residents on Sunday, assures them the station will go back to where it was meant to be

Birthday Special: 5 times Janhvi Kapoor aced the saree game

 06 March,2023 07:53 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Ananya Panday: I am laughing every moment on the sets of 'Dream Girl 2'

Ananya, who stars in Ayushmann’s Dream Girl 2, on how shooting with veterans Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa has honed her comic skills

06 March,2023 07:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Priyanka Sharma
Mumbai
Mumbai: BJP-Shinde Sena’s Ashirwad Yatra a BMC poll campaign?

While political analysts believe the coalition is trying to create a stronghold in the city ahead of polls, parties say it is what the name suggests—rally to seek Mumbaikars’ blessings

06 March,2023 05:58 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Lifestyle News
Holi 2023: 7 tips to protect your pets during Holi celebrations

Premium

The free-flowing colour play might be fun for you, but can be harmful for animals. Expert shares seven actionable tips that pet parents can follow to ensure their furry friends are taken care of

06 March,2023 09:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
'Felt so neglected': Lack of access ramp forces disabled fan to miss B'luru Open
Exclusive

With no ramp available for him to arrive at the gallery, Jain, an active wheelchair-bound tennis promoter, was forced to miss a match at the Open. Dejected, he chose to sit in protest for five hours near the entrance on the closing day of the tournament

05 March,2023 09:51 PM IST | Bengaluru

