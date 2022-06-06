×
Breaking News
Mumbai Police to summon Nupur Sharma and record her statement over controversial remarks against Prophet: CP Sanjay Pandey
Rajya Sabha polls: Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh seek 1-day bail to cast vote
Mumbai: Drop in temperature during monsoon will lead to surge in Covid-19 cases, say experts
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi questioned over threat letter to Salman Khan
Uttarakhand: Death toll in Uttarkashi bus accident rises to 25
ED raids Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's residence in connection with hawala transactions
Salman Khan's security beefed up after threat letter

In Focus

Unit that manufactured fake branded bottle caps raided in Vasai
Mumbai

The Excise Department arrested 5 people and seized the caps and machines used to make them, all worth over Rs 16 lakh

Businessman robbed in Mumbai; police nab 4 culprits using CCTV footage of WEH

Businessman robbed in Mumbai; police nab 4 culprits using CCTV footage of WEH
SRK, Katrina, Kartik Aaryan, and Aditya Roy Kapur have tested Covid-19 positive

SRK, Katrina, Kartik Aaryan, and Aditya Roy Kapur have tested Covid-19 positive
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
'Was given a scene that Deepika Padukone performed in Bajirao Mastani'

'Was given a scene that Deepika Padukone performed in Bajirao Mastani'

'Samrat Prithviraj' has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar

06 June,2022 12:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Covid-19: Contractors threaten to stop oxygen supply over non-payment of dues
Mumbai

Covid-19: Contractors threaten to stop oxygen supply over non-payment of dues

As suppliers warn the civic body over delay in payment, activists say BMC commissioner should look into it ahead of fourth wave

06 June,2022 03:58 PM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Lifestyle News
Slay it in the rains: Here’s how to plan your wardrobe for the Mumbai monsoon

Slay it in the rains: Here’s how to plan your wardrobe for the Mumbai monsoon

Premium

If you are all puzzled about what to wear and how to style your outfits during the monsoon, especially at a time when work-from-office is back on track, here are some tips from fashion experts on wardrobe essentials

06 June,2022 09:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
Uttarakhand coach: Bista has point to prove against Mumbai

Uttarakhand coach: Bista has point to prove against Mumbai

Jay Bista, 26, is Uttarakhand’s second-highest scorer with 224 runs after Kunal Chandela (226) this season

06 June,2022 08:14 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK