The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, when the woman, who works in the British embassy, had gone to the club with her husband and friends
In one of the pictures, Katrina is seen sharing smiles with her mom. In another one, Katrina, her siblings and their mother are seen posing for a fam-jam picture06 May,2022 10:09 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
On April 30, an unknown person entered a classroom in the school and misbehaved with the children while they were waiting for their teacher after the school assembly, later the police had released the sketch of the man as per the details provided by the victims06 May,2022 12:26 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Heat exhaustion is commonplace, not just in case of humans but also animals. Your pets may require more attention and care during the ongoing heatwave, so we asked a veterinarian to share expert tips and outline signs of distress06 May,2022 10:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
On Wednesday, in the ninth over of the match against Chennai Super Kings, Kohli tapped the ball in front of square on the offside and set off with his head down for a tight run. Maxwell, hesitant in his initial few steps, failed to make the crease and walked back disappointed having played just three balls in which he made three runs06 May,2022 10:04 AM IST | Pune | IANS