° °
Subscribe
Access to all premium content
Today’s E-paper
Friday, 06 May, 2022

5+

Latest

Updates

mid-day-shorts logo

MD Shorts

Mid-Day
Subscribe Now - Free Trial
Today’s E-paper

mid-day-shorts logo

MD Shorts

5+
Updates

Updates

Subscribe
Breaking News
BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga picked up by Punjab Police from his Delhi residence
Mumbai: Roofless railway stations add to commuters’ woes this summer
Sanjay Raut slams Raj Thackeray for sharing old clips of Balasaheb expressing his views on loudspeakers
Broken walls allow anti-social elements on Mumbai University’s Kalina campus
Mumbai: British woman working in embassy molested at club in Bandra; accused held
Validity of models, methodology of data collection questionable: India on WHO Covid deaths report

In Focus

British woman working in embassy molested at club in Bandra; accused held

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, when the woman, who works in the British embassy, had gone to the club with her husband and friends

NCPCR seeks action against Kunal Kamra for posting 'doctored' video of boy

NCPCR seeks action against Kunal Kamra for posting 'doctored' video of boy
Rare pictures of Vindu Dara Singh with family you may not have seen before Birthday Special

Rare pictures of Vindu Dara Singh with family you may not have seen before
Entertainment News
Katrina Kaif's birthday wish for her mother is all things love

Katrina Kaif's birthday wish for her mother is all things love

In one of the pictures, Katrina is seen sharing smiles with her mom. In another one, Katrina, her siblings and their mother are seen posing for a fam-jam picture

06 May,2022 10:09 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
News
Delhi Police arrest man accused of molesting girls in MCD-run school

Delhi Police arrest man accused of molesting girls in MCD-run school

On April 30, an unknown person entered a classroom in the school and misbehaved with the children while they were waiting for their teacher after the school assembly, later the police had released the sketch of the man as per the details provided by the victims

06 May,2022 12:26 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Lifestyle News
How to take care of your pets this scorching summer

How to take care of your pets this scorching summer

Premium

Heat exhaustion is commonplace, not just in case of humans but also animals. Your pets may require more attention and care during the ongoing heatwave, so we asked a veterinarian to share expert tips and outline signs of distress

06 May,2022 10:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
I can't bat with you. You run too fast - Maxwell's funny complaint to Kohli
IPL 2022

I can't bat with you. You run too fast - Maxwell's funny complaint to Kohli

On Wednesday, in the ninth over of the match against Chennai Super Kings, Kohli tapped the ball in front of square on the offside and set off with his head down for a tight run. Maxwell, hesitant in his initial few steps, failed to make the crease and walked back disappointed having played just three balls in which he made three runs

06 May,2022 10:04 AM IST | Pune | IANS

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK