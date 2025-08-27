Breaking News
Passengers stranded in darkness amid Ganpati rush as Diva-Sawantwadi Express halts overnight
Elphinstone bridge in Parel to close from September 10
CHRI welcomes ECI recognition of voters as stakeholders but flags accountability
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 theme meets Tirupati Balaji
Mumbai rains: Lake levels in seven reservoirs rise to 96.74 per cent
Charkop police arrest four in Rs 38 crore fake bank guarantee fraud
In Focus

NMIMS postpones exams during Ganesh festival 2025 after govt issues notification

Several complaints were received by the MNS Students Wing, prompting its chief, Amit Thackeray, to intervene, the Raj-Thackeray-led MNS said in a statement

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Celebs welcome Bappa with devotion and festive fervour

27 August,2025 02:58 PM IST | Amarylisa Gonsalves
Entertainment News
FIR filed against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for endorsing faulty cars

An FIR has been filed against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, among six others, for promoting faulty Hyundai cars. The complaint, filed in Rajasthan, held them responsible misleading consumers through their promotions

27 August,2025 12:39 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Ganesh festival 2025: Uddhav visits Raj Thackeray's residence in Dadar

In a post on X, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) stated that Uddhav Thackeray visited party chief Raj Thackeray's residence for darshan of Ganpati Bappa

27 August,2025 05:17 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Matcha Modak? This Ganesh Chaturthi, make these 4 innovative modaks

As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations get underway, eating modaks is the best way to soak in the festivities. While the traditional modaks are always a favourite, try your hand at some new variations this time, and maybe surprise Lord Ganesha and guests too with your skills

27 August,2025 01:58 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
News
Steep 50 per cent tariffs to severely impact shrimp, apparel, diamonds exports

The US accounted for around 20 per cent of India’s USD 437.42 billion worth of goods exports in 2024-25 and has been India’s largest trading partner since 2021-22. In 2024-25, bilateral trade in goods stood at USD 131.8 billion (USD 86.5 billion in exports and USD 45.3 billion in imports)

27 August,2025 05:15 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

