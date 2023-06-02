Breaking News
Mumbai sees 92 per cent drop in active Covid-19 cases

On May 1, while Mumbai reported 930 Covid-19 cases, on Wednesday (May 31), the number of active cases decreased to 71

02 June,2023 11:29 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Jee Karda is written and directed by Arunima Sharma and co-written by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal

02 June,2023 12:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Maharashtra SSC results 2023 at around 11 am on June 2

02 June,2023 11:44 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
The heat in Mumbai is peaking forcing people to pull out caps and hats. Many people use them for a fashion statement. And rightly so, because fashion experts say, they are very versatile

02 June,2023 09:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
The final quarter saw Pakistan make a flurry of attacks with as they got at least three penalty corners in quick succession. In the 50th minute, Indian custodian Mohith Shashikumar made a diving save when Arbaz Ayaz tried to deflect a penalty corner from the left side of the Indian goal

02 June,2023 07:57 AM IST | Salalah (Oman) | PTI

