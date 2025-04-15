Breaking News
Mumbai: Water tankers are back! MWTA call off strike after BMC chief assures of all help
Saif Ali Khan attack case: The curious case of mismatched fingerprints
Jogeshwari Terminus: Mumbai to get new railway terminus after 34 years
Bhandup man faces externment after viral cake video lists IPC charges
Mumbai weather updates: Experts call for urgent action amid heatwaves, say tailored plan is necessary
Maharashtra Cyber again questions Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia
The Maharashtra Cyber had summoned Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia for the third time to record their statements, an official said

Ibrahim Ali Khan admits to threatening Pak critic over huge nose remark

15 April,2025 05:01 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
CID season 2 promo: Sparks fly as new ACP aka Parth demands Barboza alive

Parth Samthaan enters CID as ACP Ayushmaan, clashing with Daya and Abhijeet. He demands results, urging the team to move on from Pradyuman’s death

15 April,2025 06:00 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Maharashtra: Three killed and 19 injured as truck crashes into bus in Buldhana

Three people died and 19 others were injured after a truck rammed into a Madhya Pradesh Transport bus in Buldhana district on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred on the Khamgaon-Nandura road and is under police investigation.

15 April,2025 02:46 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Tommy Hilfiger: Designed my first collection ever in a factory in Santacruz

In a fireside chat, the American fashion designer, who is in Mumbai, spoke with Manushi Chhillar, and discussed his Mumbai and even Indian connection, and even all things fashion

15 April,2025 02:09 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Dhoni befriends IPL's robo dog, carries it back to dressing room after CSK v LSG

Dhoni on Monday once again exemplified the art of chasing, executing a meticulously planned assault with clinical precision

15 April,2025 04:53 PM IST | Chennai | mid-day online correspondent

