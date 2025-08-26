Breaking News
Mumbai Metro coaches lifted onto Green Line 4 tracks using cranes
Fraudsters use fake WhatsApp marriage invites, traffic challan messages to steal money
Mumbai police bust job racket using victim’s ID for Rs 1.5 crore fraud
Confusion holds up rehab of Chira Bazar locals whose home collapsed last week
Maratha quota activist Jarange threatens Mumbai march from August 27
Sinhagad Fort missing man recovered after dramatic five-day operation
Maratha quota: BJP cites Ganesh festival, asks Jarange to postpone Mumbai rally

Manoj Jarange has refused to relent even after an Officer on Special Duty from Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's office met him in Antarwali Sarathi to conciliate him on Tuesday

26 August,2025 09:32 PM IST | Aakruti Bagla
Entertainment News
Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

26 August,2025 07:54 PM IST | Aakruti Bagla
Mumbai
The current Ro-Ro service (where wheeled cargo such as cars are driven on and off the vessel) between Mumbai and Alibaug (in adjoining Raigad district) runs at 10-15 knots speed. The new service will have higher speed to cover the longer distance, Nitesh Rane said

26 August,2025 08:53 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Ganesh Chaturthi – one of the most widely celebrated festivals in Mumbai – is almost here, and the city is immersed in last-minute preparations. The lanes of Dadar market are full with enthusiastic Mumbaikars shopping for flowers, decorations and other items (Pics/Shadab Khan)

26 August,2025 08:58 PM IST | Raaina Jain
News
A landslide hit the route to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, leading to some injuries, officials said

26 August,2025 05:25 PM IST | Jammu | mid-day online correspondent

