×
Breaking News
Covid-19: Mandatory masking any day in Maharashtra now
India's first bullet train to be operational from August 2026: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
British woman raped at Arambol beach in Goa; accused arrested
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi denies role in threat letter to Salman Khan, father Salim
Schools in Maharashtra to reopen on June 15 with all possible Covid-19 precautions: Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad

In Focus

Cybercrime laws need urgent change: Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey

Alarmed by breadth and reach of cyber criminals, police chief sends proposal to home department seeking stringent revisions, as existing laws are toothless

Covid-19 cases on the rise, but citizens unwilling to get tested

Covid-19 cases on the rise, but citizens unwilling to get tested
Madhavan celebrates 23 years of togetherness with Sarita with throwback picture

Madhavan celebrates 23 years of togetherness with Sarita with throwback picture
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
Tight security in place for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding

Tight security in place for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding

The wedding of the celebrity couple, who have been dating each other for some time now, is to take place on June 9 at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram

07 June,2022 12:02 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
News
Lawrence Bishnoi denies role in threat letter to Salman Khan, father Salim Khan

Lawrence Bishnoi denies role in threat letter to Salman Khan, father Salim Khan

According to reports, Bishnoi, who is in jail, had previously vowed to kill Salman Khan for the latter's alleged involvement in the blackbuck poaching case

07 June,2022 01:17 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Good ol’ Amby: Amid news of Ambassador revival, vintage car fans get nostalgic

Good ol’ Amby: Amid news of Ambassador revival, vintage car fans get nostalgic

Premium

As reports of the Ambassador’s revival in an electric avatar do the rounds, enthusiasts of the classic car in Mumbai take us back in time to when they purchased their favourite ride. The question on their mind: Will the new version give a hat tip to the old?

07 June,2022 12:02 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
‘Didn’t expect debut ton’

‘Didn’t expect debut ton’

Suved Parkar surprises himself with maiden Ranji hundred v Uttarakhand, but reveals he had the belief to make it count; Mumbai 304-3 on Day One

07 June,2022 07:10 AM IST | Bangalore | Subodh Mayure

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK