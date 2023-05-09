- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- IPL
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- 30 Power List
The officers - Vishwavijay Singh, who was the SP Mumbai, and Vishwanath Tiwari, who was an intelligence officer, have been dismissed by the NCB
Om Raut directored Adipurush will hit the theatres on June 16. The makers launched the trailer in a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday.09 May,2023 01:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
CIDCO says only interior Metros of satellite city will be converted into trolley-bus system09 May,2023 07:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Spread over nearly one acre of water and greenery, the Croc Trail has separate enclosures for the crocodiles and gharials, and more shall be added here from other zoos in the country09 May,2023 04:35 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Rinku Singh added another bright chapter to his legend as a 'finisher' with a last-ball boundary as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings by five wickets on Monday to keep their shaky play-off hopes alive09 May,2023 04:21 PM IST | Hyderabad | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT