Raj Thackeray's surgery postponed after dead coronavirus cells found in his blood
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
Mumbai: BMC prepares Malad's Jumbo Covid Care Centre in case of hospitalisation increases
Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi withdraws plea in Delhi HC
Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel
BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come
Mumbai Police register cheating FIR against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, 2 others
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant
ED summons Sonia Gandhi, son Rahul in money-laundering case

BMC prepares Malad's Jumbo Covid Care Centre for hospitalisation

According to the Malad Jumbo Covid Care Centre authority, the basic preparation has been started at the centre. Around 71 per cent of covid-19 cases were reported in Mumbai on May 31 out of the total 711 cases in Maharashtra. According to an alert sent out, the municipal body mentions increasing the number of testing immediately

West Bengal pays last respect with gun salute; family leaves for home with body

West Bengal pays last respect with gun salute; family leaves for home with body
Exclusive! Kailash Kher: I pray that KK's fans get strength to bear this loss

Exclusive! Kailash Kher: I pray that KK's fans get strength to bear this loss

Kher pays tribute to KK, speaking to mid-day.com

01 June,2022 03:37 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel

Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel

Alert housekeeper at St Regis saves just-born abandoned baby; hunt on for mother who delivered her in the loo and disappeared

01 June,2022 07:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble
Instagram partners with over 200 Indian artists for new reels-music feature

Instagram partners with over 200 Indian artists for new reels-music feature

The property will feature music representation from artists across India such as Neeti Mohan, Shaan, Jassie Gill and GV Prakaash Kumar among others

01 June,2022 12:23 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Singer KK's demise: Virat Kohli, Sehwag, Sunil Chhetri and others pay tribute

Singer KK's demise: Virat Kohli, Sehwag, Sunil Chhetri and others pay tribute

IPL franchises Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, sports commentator Harsha Bhogle also paid homage on Twitter

01 June,2022 12:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

