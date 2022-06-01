Mumbai

| Mumbai | Anagha Sawant 01 June,2022 05:28 PM IST

According to the Malad Jumbo Covid Care Centre authority, the basic preparation has been started at the centre. Around 71 per cent of covid-19 cases were reported in Mumbai on May 31 out of the total 711 cases in Maharashtra. According to an alert sent out, the municipal body mentions increasing the number of testing immediately