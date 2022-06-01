In Focus
BMC prepares Malad's Jumbo Covid Care Centre for hospitalisation01 June,2022 05:28 PM IST | Mumbai | Anagha Sawant According to the Malad Jumbo Covid Care Centre authority, the basic preparation has been started at the centre. Around 71 per cent of covid-19 cases were reported in Mumbai on May 31 out of the total 711 cases in Maharashtra. According to an alert sent out, the municipal body mentions increasing the number of testing immediately
Kher pays tribute to KK, speaking to mid-day.com01 June,2022 03:37 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Alert housekeeper at St Regis saves just-born abandoned baby; hunt on for mother who delivered her in the loo and disappeared01 June,2022 07:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble
The property will feature music representation from artists across India such as Neeti Mohan, Shaan, Jassie Gill and GV Prakaash Kumar among others01 June,2022 12:23 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
IPL franchises Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, sports commentator Harsha Bhogle also paid homage on Twitter01 June,2022 12:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent