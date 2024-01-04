-
The Maharashtra cabinet Thursday cleared a proposal to charge Rs 250 as toll amount for cars for using the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the country's longest sea bridge that connects Sewri in Mumbai to Nhava Sheva in neighbouring Raigad district
Alia Bhatt will not be a part of the third part of the 'Dulhania' franchise. She has been replaced by Janhvi Kapoor who will now romance Varun Dhawan04 January,2024 12:32 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Expansion efforts aim to decongest crowds and improve the commuter experience04 January,2024 06:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
The Blue Beauty makeup trend for 2024 is set to make a striking statement with its Galactic Cobalt tones, remarks MAC cosmetics expert Leiya Phinao Ningshen04 January,2024 10:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
India had lost the first Test in Centurion and a victory will help them draw the two-match series04 January,2024 03:49 PM IST | Cape Town | mid-day online correspondent
