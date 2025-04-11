Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR’s plans to replace 14 non-AC services with AC trains reignite rift
Raid at Latur drugs factory nets surprise catch: city cop
Govt keeps Mumbai water tankers' body sweating
Mumbai weather updates: City set for pleasant break from heatwave conditions
Mumbai: Elphinstone Bridge stays open for now
IPL 2025

In Focus

Chembur firing case: Prime accused, shooter held by Mumbai Police

The suspect was nabbed from the Naya Nagar Police Station area in Mira Road (East), police said

Soha Ali Khan gives THIS advice to Ibrahim Ali Khan after Nadaaniyaan criticism

Soha Ali Khan gives THIS advice to Ibrahim Ali Khan after Nadaaniyaan criticism

11 April,2025 06:14 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Rajeev Sen claps back at Charu Asopa for keeping his daughter away from him

Rajeev Sen claps back at Charu Asopa for keeping his daughter away from him

While Charu Asopa shared that she had informed Rajeev about her decision to shift to Bikaner, the latter has slammed her for keeping his daughter away from him

11 April,2025 08:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
15-year-old girl rescued from prostitution racket in Mumbai, one woman arrested

15-year-old girl rescued from prostitution racket in Mumbai, one woman arrested

Mumbai Police rescued a 15-year-old girl from a prostitution racket at a hotel in Andheri and arrested a woman accused of trafficking. The operation, carried out with the help of social workers, is now under further investigation by Sahar police

11 April,2025 02:46 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS:

IN PHOTOS: "World's oldest gorilla" Fatou celebrates 68th birthday at Berlin Zoo

Gorilla lady Fatou, who is known to be the world's oldest living female gorilla, is celebrating her 68th birthday this weekend at the Berlin Zoo. Here are some glimpses from the start of her celebrations, and interesting facts about her life

11 April,2025 06:13 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Tracking Mohun Bagan SG's journey through ISL finals: Hits and misses

Tracking Mohun Bagan SG’s journey through ISL finals: Hits and misses

Of their four previous final appearances, Mohun Bagan SG have finished runners-up twice

11 April,2025 07:55 PM IST | Kolkata | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


