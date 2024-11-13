Breaking News
Hawker menace: Lawyers cite Mid-Day Borivli report in Bombay High Court, justice has tough questions for state, BMC
Cyber fraud: Mumbai lost Rs 1,000 crore in just 10 months this year
Maharashtra elections 2024: How BJP shifted poll narrative to Vote Jihad
Mumbai: Cyber fraudsters pose as TRAI officials, MHADA techie loses Rs 3 lakh in digital arrest scam
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Traffic advisory for some parts of Mumbai, check details
Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Focus

Mumbai: Forsten's cat snake rescued from residential building; watch video

It's an arboreal snake called Forsten Cat Snake (Boiga Forsteni) semi-venomous and eats small birds, eggs, lizards, etc; It may be noted that Forstern's Cat Snake is the second largest among cat snakes and is mildly venomous

Coldplay announces 4th show in India; check out date, venue, ticket price

13 November,2024 01:53 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Song Jae Rim death: K-drama actor’s last Instagram post goes viral

Song Jae Rim, who has about 442K followers on Instagram shared his last post on the photo-sharing app in January this year. His social media activity hadn’t been much since then

13 November,2024 12:44 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Muzaffar Husain's focus on improved transport links and metro for Mira Bhayandar

There are buses in the city but they cannot ply due to narrow roads, especially in Bhayandar East and West, Penkar Pada, etc. Though we suggested many things to improve the development plan of the city, they threw them in the bin. Now we will start work on a new development plan.

13 November,2024 08:43 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
India’s CO2 emissions account 8pc of global total, to rise by 4.6pc in 2024

A report showed that global carbon emissions from fossil fuels have reached a record high in 2024

13 November,2024 02:14 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
Team India practice session in Perth shielded from cameras by stringent security

It is learnt that a few local journalists landed at the WACA to watch the Indian team members train but the visiting team management have given local authorities strict instructions not to allow anyone from Wednesday

13 November,2024 07:53 AM IST | Mumbai | Amit Shah

