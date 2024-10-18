Breaking News
Mumbai: MSRTC official gets bail in sexual harassment case
Aaditya Thackeray: BMC auctioning land parcels to raise funds after Shinde govt’s loot
Thane court acquits man of daughter’s kidnap and murder
Chaddi Baniyan gang member arrested by cops, 27 yrs after jumping bail
Threats to flights: Mumbai airport conducts bomb drill
In Focus

Social media fuels fantasy world, driving domestic helps to steal, say experts

Shedding light on recent phenomenon, psychiatrists say lure of fame is pushing some to steal luxury goods so that they can impress followers on social media

Om Puri Birth Anniversary 2024: RARE pictures of the actor that you need to see!

18 October,2024 11:10 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
In Pics: Orry parties up a storm at Radhika Merchant's birthday bash

It was a star-studded night at Radhika Merchant's birthday bash! Orry joined the festivities alongside Bollywood A-listers Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, as well as cricket legend MS Dhoni. Check out the amazing photos.

18 October,2024 11:45 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Mumbai
IN PHOTOS: Haze envelopes Mumbai skyline; AQI 'good'

Despite the air quality of Mumbai and its suburbs being in the 'good' category, a layer of haze envelopes the city every morning. Pics/ Kirti Surve Parade

18 October,2024 09:42 AM IST | Sanjana Deshpande
Lifestyle News
‘I was always exhausted’: Things about menopause that no one prepares you for

Menopause is a significant time in a woman’s life, which brings with it numerous physical and emotional challenges. On World Menopause Day, experts and women who have been through it disclose things that one isn’t usually prepared for before reaching this phase

18 October,2024 10:44 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Team India leadership shake-up? Kaur’s captaincy in peril

Even the few pundits who had predicted India would struggle to qualify for the semifinals could not have foreseen the magnitude of this collapse

18 October,2024 11:49 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


